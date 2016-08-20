Overview

Dr. Peter Hannoush, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Hannoush works at Summit Endocrinology in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.