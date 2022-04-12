See All General Surgeons in Newburyport, MA
Dr. Peter Hartmann, MD

General Surgery
3.7 (9)
Map Pin Small Newburyport, MA
Call for new patient details
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Peter Hartmann, MD

Dr. Peter Hartmann, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newburyport, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital.

Dr. Hartmann works at Coastal Medical Associates in Newburyport, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reduction and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hartmann's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gerrish Breast Care Center
    1 Wallace Bashaw Way Ste 2002, Newburyport, MA 01950 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 463-8686

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Anna Jaques Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Reduction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Cancer
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 12, 2022
    Dr Hartmann and his staff are skillful and caring during a difficult time. He explained procedures and risks carefully and listened to my desire for breast conservation rather than mastectomy. It took multiple surgeries to obtain clear margins but I respect that he did it in increments. His staff was very helpful, when I went to Boston for a 2nd opinion they were supportive throughout. I felt very well taken care of and appreciate the skill, time, and care that was taken with me.
    JENNIFER SEGAL — Apr 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Peter Hartmann, MD
    About Dr. Peter Hartmann, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518006360
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
    Medical Education

