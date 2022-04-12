Dr. Hartmann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Hartmann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Hartmann, MD
Dr. Peter Hartmann, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newburyport, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital.
Dr. Hartmann's Office Locations
Gerrish Breast Care Center1 Wallace Bashaw Way Ste 2002, Newburyport, MA 01950 Directions (978) 463-8686
Hospital Affiliations
- Anna Jaques Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hartmann and his staff are skillful and caring during a difficult time. He explained procedures and risks carefully and listened to my desire for breast conservation rather than mastectomy. It took multiple surgeries to obtain clear margins but I respect that he did it in increments. His staff was very helpful, when I went to Boston for a 2nd opinion they were supportive throughout. I felt very well taken care of and appreciate the skill, time, and care that was taken with me.
About Dr. Peter Hartmann, MD
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1518006360
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hartmann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hartmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hartmann has seen patients for Breast Reduction and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hartmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hartmann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hartmann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hartmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hartmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.