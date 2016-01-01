Dr. Hayes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peter Hayes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Hayes, MD is a Dermatologist in Columbus, OH. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Genesis Hospital.
Dr. Hayes works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Center for Sugical Dermatology &725 Buckles Ct N Ste 120, Columbus, OH 43230 Directions (614) 591-3891
-
2
Center For Surgical Dermatology428 County Line Rd W, Westerville, OH 43082 Directions (901) 448-5364
-
3
Zanesville Mohs Lab817 Forest Ave, Zanesville, OH 43701 Directions (740) 454-7546
Hospital Affiliations
- Genesis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hayes?
About Dr. Peter Hayes, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1568882116
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hayes works at
Dr. Hayes has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hayes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hayes has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hayes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hayes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.