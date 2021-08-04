Dr. Peter Headley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Headley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Headley, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Headley, MD
Dr. Peter Headley, MD is an Urology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Headley works at
Dr. Headley's Office Locations
-
1
Albuquerque Urology Associates, PA610 BROADWAY BLVD NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 242-3991
-
2
Albuquerque Urology Associates, PA201 Cedar St SE Ste 5660, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 242-3991Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
Univnm-surgical Specialties Clinic2211 Lomas Blvd NE Fl 2, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 272-2111
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Headley?
Have had only good experiences with Dr Headley. He is caring takes his time explaining options and procedures. I trust him completely!!!!
About Dr. Peter Headley, MD
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134394430
Education & Certifications
- U Nmex-Univ Hosp
- DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
- University Of New Mexico
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Headley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Headley accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Headley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Headley works at
Dr. Headley has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Headley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Headley speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Headley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Headley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Headley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Headley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.