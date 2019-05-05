Dr. Peter Heidbrink, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heidbrink is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Heidbrink, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Heidbrink, MD
Dr. Peter Heidbrink, MD is a Pulmonologist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving and Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.
Dr. Heidbrink works at
Dr. Heidbrink's Office Locations
Baylor Scott & White Endocrinology Irving2005 W Park Dr Ste 300, Irving, TX 75061 Directions (469) 800-1350
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Heidbrink has been consistently professional, caring and interested in working with other specialists associated with the patient's condition. He is objective and open to stte of the art advances in his field.
About Dr. Peter Heidbrink, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1124071956
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heidbrink has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heidbrink accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heidbrink has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heidbrink works at
Dr. Heidbrink has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heidbrink on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Heidbrink. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heidbrink.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heidbrink, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heidbrink appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.