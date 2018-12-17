Dr. Peter Helton, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Helton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Helton, DO
Overview
Dr. Peter Helton, DO is a Dermatologist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Orange Coast Medical Center.
Locations
Peter Helton Professional Corp.1901 Westcliff Dr Ste 2, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 646-3376
Hospital Affiliations
- Orange Coast Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone is informative, helpful, and friendly!
About Dr. Peter Helton, DO
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1295775872
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Helton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Helton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Helton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Helton has seen patients for Acne and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Helton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Helton speaks Greek.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Helton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Helton.
