Overview

Dr. Peter Helton, DO is a Dermatologist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Orange Coast Medical Center.



Dr. Helton works at Helton Skin & Laser Institute in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Acne and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.