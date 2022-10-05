See All Plastic Surgeons in New York, NY
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (14)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Peter Henderson, MD

Dr. Peter Henderson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Queens, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.

Dr. Henderson works at Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reduction, Gynecomastia and Skin and Tissue Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Henderson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mount Sinai Doctors
    10 Union Sq E Frnt 2L, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Breast Reduction
Gynecomastia
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Breast Reduction
Gynecomastia
Skin and Tissue Reduction

    Insurance Accepted

    • 1199SEIU
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Healthfirst
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MetroPlus Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Oscar Health
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    Oct 05, 2022
    He’s amazing, super relaxed and kind … nothing is a issue .. I had surgery 3 weeks ago and my outcome is better than expected!
    Mary — Oct 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Queens
    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • Mount Sinai Brooklyn
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Morningside
    • Mount Sinai West

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Henderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Henderson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Henderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Henderson works at Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Henderson’s profile.

    Dr. Henderson has seen patients for Breast Reduction, Gynecomastia and Skin and Tissue Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Henderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henderson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

