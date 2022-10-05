Dr. Peter Henderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Henderson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Henderson, MD
Dr. Peter Henderson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Queens, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.
Dr. Henderson works at
Dr. Henderson's Office Locations
Mount Sinai Doctors10 Union Sq E Frnt 2L, New York, NY 10003 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Healthfirst
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetroPlus Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Health
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He’s amazing, super relaxed and kind … nothing is a issue .. I had surgery 3 weeks ago and my outcome is better than expected!
About Dr. Peter Henderson, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1942467543
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- New York Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Weill Cornell Medical College
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai West
Dr. Henderson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henderson has seen patients for Breast Reduction, Gynecomastia and Skin and Tissue Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Henderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henderson.
