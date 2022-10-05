Overview of Dr. Peter Henderson, MD

Dr. Peter Henderson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Queens, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Henderson works at Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reduction, Gynecomastia and Skin and Tissue Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.