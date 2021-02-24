Dr. Peter Herman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Herman, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Herman, MD is a Dermatologist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from KEISER COLLEGE OF TECHNOLOGY / SARASOTA CAMPUS.
Dr. Herman works at
Locations
Peter S Herman MD PA2100 N Mesa St, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 544-3800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Peter Herman is a professional and capable dermatologist. He is one of the better dermatologists I have seen. His down-to-earth approach was welcoming and assuring. He treated and resolved my dermatological issues. I am delighted with the medical care I received. I would not hesitate to wholeheartedly recommend him to my family, friends, and associates.
About Dr. Peter Herman, MD
- Dermatology
- 61 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1669464285
Education & Certifications
- KEISER COLLEGE OF TECHNOLOGY / SARASOTA CAMPUS
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herman speaks Spanish.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Herman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.