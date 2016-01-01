See All Podiatric Surgeons in Bay Shore, NY
Dr. Peter Hernandez, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Bay Shore, NY
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Peter Hernandez, DPM

Dr. Peter Hernandez, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Hernandez works at Hernandez Podiatry Associates in Bay Shore, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hernandez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hernandez Podiatry PC
    85 W Main St, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 968-6300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Peter Hernandez, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295881746
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • St Louis University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Hernandez, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hernandez works at Hernandez Podiatry Associates in Bay Shore, NY. View the full address on Dr. Hernandez’s profile.

    Dr. Hernandez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hernandez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

