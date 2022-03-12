Overview of Dr. Peter Hester, MD

Dr. Peter Hester, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Hester works at Lexington Clinic in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.