Dr. Peter Heydemann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heydemann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Heydemann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Heydemann, MD
Dr. Peter Heydemann, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their residency with Northwestern Memorial Hospital|University Of Chicago Hospitals
Dr. Heydemann works at
Dr. Heydemann's Office Locations
-
1
Rush University Subspecialty Care1725 W Harrison St Ste 710, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-4036
-
2
Copley Professional Building2020 Ogden Ave Ste 330, Aurora, IL 60504 Directions (630) 978-9058
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Heydemann?
About Dr. Peter Heydemann, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1760419311
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital|University Of Chicago Hospitals
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heydemann has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heydemann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heydemann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heydemann works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Heydemann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heydemann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heydemann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heydemann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.