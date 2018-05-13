See All Gastroenterologists in Ann Arbor, MI
Dr. Peter Higgins, MD

Gastroenterology
4.2 (6)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Peter Higgins, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.

Dr. Higgins works at UM Medsport in Ann Arbor, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Regents of the University of Michigan
    3621 S State St, Ann Arbor, MI 48108 (734) 936-4280
    Ann Arbor Office
    1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 (734) 936-4000

  • University Hospital - University of Michigan

Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Crohn's Disease
Ulcerative Colitis
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Crohn's Disease
Ulcerative Colitis

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 13, 2018
    Just wanted to says thanks to Dr.Higgins for taking good care of me in the U of M Unecpected hospital stay due to my chrons disease. Sincerely , Lori Krok
    Lori Krok in , MI — May 13, 2018
    About Dr. Peter Higgins, MD

    Gastroenterology
    32 years of experience
    English
    1528141439
    Education & Certifications

    University Mich Hospital|University of Michigan Hospitals
    Duke University Hospital
    DUKE UNIVERSITY
    Duke University School Of Medicine
