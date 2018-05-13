Dr. Peter Higgins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Higgins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Higgins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Higgins, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Dr. Higgins works at
Locations
-
1
Regents of the University of Michigan3621 S State St, Ann Arbor, MI 48108 Directions (734) 936-4280
-
2
Ann Arbor Office1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (734) 936-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Higgins?
Just wanted to says thanks to Dr.Higgins for taking good care of me in the U of M Unecpected hospital stay due to my chrons disease. Sincerely , Lori Krok
About Dr. Peter Higgins, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1528141439
Education & Certifications
- University Mich Hospital|University of Michigan Hospitals
- Duke University Hospital
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Duke University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Higgins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Higgins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Higgins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Higgins works at
Dr. Higgins has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Higgins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Higgins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Higgins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Higgins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Higgins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.