Dr. Peter Hilaris, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hilaris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Hilaris, DPM
Overview of Dr. Peter Hilaris, DPM
Dr. Peter Hilaris, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from New York Colloege Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Hilaris works at
Dr. Hilaris' Office Locations
Peter B. Hilaris, DPM51 Summit Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 343-5277
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hilaris?
He is terrific. He did a skin graft on my husband right heel in our home that saved his foot.
About Dr. Peter Hilaris, DPM
- Podiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1730199118
Education & Certifications
- New York Colloege Of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hilaris has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hilaris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hilaris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hilaris works at
Dr. Hilaris speaks Greek.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hilaris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hilaris.
