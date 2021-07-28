See All Podiatrists in Hackensack, NJ
Dr. Peter Hilaris, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (3)
Hackensack, NJ
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Peter Hilaris, DPM

Dr. Peter Hilaris, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from New York Colloege Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. Hilaris works at Peter B. Hilaris, DPM in Hackensack, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hilaris' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Peter B. Hilaris, DPM
    51 Summit Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 343-5277

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • QualCare
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    He is terrific. He did a skin graft on my husband right heel in our home that saved his foot.
    About Dr. Peter Hilaris, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 36 years of experience
    • English, Greek
    • 1730199118
    Education & Certifications

    • New York Colloege Of Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Hilaris, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hilaris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hilaris has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hilaris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hilaris works at Peter B. Hilaris, DPM in Hackensack, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Hilaris’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hilaris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hilaris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hilaris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hilaris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

