Dr. Peter Hill, MD

Internal Medicine
3.9 (14)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Peter Hill, MD

Dr. Peter Hill, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Hill works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hill's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medicine Primary & Specialty Care - Lakeview
    1333 W Belmont Ave Ste 200, Chicago, IL 60657

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Jan 08, 2021
    A great general practioner
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Peter Hill, MD.

    About Dr. Peter Hill, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962445304
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • McGaw Med Ctr|McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
    Internship
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Hill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hill has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hill works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Hill’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hill.

