Overview of Dr. Peter Hines, MD

Dr. Peter Hines, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Williamson and Cedar Park Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hines works at Austin Kidney Associates in Round Rock, TX with other offices in Austin, TX, Georgetown, TX, Cedar Park, TX and Leander, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Kidney Failure and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.