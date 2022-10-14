Dr. Peter Hino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Hino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Hino, MD is a Dermatologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS.
Dr. Hino works at
Locations
Era Murzaku8230 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 500, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 739-5821Monday8:00am - 4:15pmTuesday8:00am - 4:15pmWednesday8:00am - 4:15pmThursday8:00am - 4:15pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I worshipped the sun as a teenager and therefore have severely damaged my skin. I visit Hino every six months for check ups. I feel so confident with his medical care.
About Dr. Peter Hino, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1053407296
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
- Dermatology
