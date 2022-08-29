Dr. Peter Hoepfner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoepfner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Hoepfner, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.
Dr. Hoepfner's Office Locations
Illinois Bone and Joint Institute LLC720 Florsheim Dr, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 247-4000Thursday7:30am - 4:00pm
Condell Medical Center801 S Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 362-2900
Illinois Bone & Joint Institute LLC1275 E Belvidere Rd Ste 150, Grayslake, IL 60030 Directions (847) 247-4000Tuesday7:30am - 4:00pm
Illinois Bone and Joint Institute LLC101 Waukegan Rd Ste 990, Lake Bluff, IL 60044 Directions (847) 247-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
After dislocating my finger, Dr. Hoepfner helped me every step of the way to return my hand to full functional use. He has an excellent bedside manner, gave me treatment options, and thoroughly explained how to care for my hand to get maximal results.
About Dr. Peter Hoepfner, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Hoepfner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoepfner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoepfner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoepfner has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoepfner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoepfner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoepfner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoepfner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoepfner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.