Overview of Dr. Peter Holden, MD

Dr. Peter Holden, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital, North Shore University Hospital Syosset, NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island and Plainview Hospital.



Dr. Holden works at Progressive OBGYN in Plainview, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Yeast Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.