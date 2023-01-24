Dr. Peter Holden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Holden, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Holden, MD
Dr. Peter Holden, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital, North Shore University Hospital Syosset, NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island and Plainview Hospital.
Dr. Holden works at
Dr. Holden's Office Locations
-
1
Alan R Mensch MD PC453 S Oyster Bay Rd, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (516) 827-9600
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital Syosset
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
- Plainview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Holden?
I saw Dr. Holden 20 years ago. He is a great doctor. I had excessive bleeding from fibroids. He quickly scheduled me for the procedure. He removed the tumor and did great job removing the previous keloids from my first surgery. I am still so grateful. I am happy I had the opportunity to speak to him and let him know how great the surgery was. I would recommend him for his professionalism and surgical technique. Thank you doctor Peter Holden Sandra LeBrun. 1/23/2023
About Dr. Peter Holden, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1972609386
Education & Certifications
- Brookdale University Hospital Med Center
- Brookdale Hospital
- Medical College of Pennsylvania
- Emory University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holden has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holden accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holden works at
Dr. Holden has seen patients for Yeast Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Holden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.