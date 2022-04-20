Overview of Dr. Peter Holliday, MD

Dr. Peter Holliday, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Piedmont Macon Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.



Dr. Holliday works at Dr. Peter O. Holliday III in Macon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.