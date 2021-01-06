Overview of Dr. Peter Hollimon, MD

Dr. Peter Hollimon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Hollimon works at PETER W HOLLIMON MD PA in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Soft Tissue Tumor Removal and Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.