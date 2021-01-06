Dr. Peter Hollimon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hollimon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Hollimon, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Hollimon, MD
Dr. Peter Hollimon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Hollimon works at
Dr. Hollimon's Office Locations
Peter Wilson Hollimon M.d. PA8534 Village Dr Ste E, San Antonio, TX 78217 Directions (210) 654-4583
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Great I have had 2 surgery’s in the last 10 years and he did both I was very happy with him and his office. My husband had surgery with him also and very happy also. I have recommended him several times. My first surgery was for a very rare condition and my dr said he was the best and I think she was right.
About Dr. Peter Hollimon, MD
- General Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245268655
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hollimon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hollimon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hollimon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hollimon works at
Dr. Hollimon has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Soft Tissue Tumor Removal and Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hollimon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hollimon speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hollimon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hollimon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hollimon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hollimon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.