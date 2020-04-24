See All Neurosurgeons in Great Neck, NY
Dr. Peter Hollis, MD

Neurosurgery
3.0 (20)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Peter Hollis, MD

Dr. Peter Hollis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Hollis works at LEVINE OVERBY & HOLLIS MD in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Herniated Disc Surgery and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hollis' Office Locations

  1
    Northwell Health Physician Partners Neurosurgery Spine At Great Neck
    900 Northern Blvd Ste 260, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 773-7737

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore University Hospital
  • South Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Spinal Stenosis
Herniated Disc Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Low Back Pain
Neuroplasty
Brain Surgery
Broken Neck
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Chiari's Deformity
Cranial Trauma
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Degenerative Disc Disease
Disc Replacement
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair
Herniated Disc
Hydrocephalus
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Meningiomas
Myelopathy
Neurostimulation
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Polyneuropathy
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Scoliosis
Spinal Cord Stimulation
Spinal Fusion
Spine Deformities
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylolisthesis
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Traumatic Brain Injury
Upper Back Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Acoustic Neuroma
Aneurysm
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM)
Astrocytoma
Brain Abscess
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Cancer
Brain Injury
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chordoma
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Craniopharyngioma
Dural Tear
Epilepsy
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Intracranial Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Repair
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Medulloblastoma
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Neurostimulator Implantation
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pituitary Tumor
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Puncture Aspiration
Reconstruction for Craniosynos
Repair Intracranial Aneurysm
Schwannoma
Secondary Malignancies
Skull Base Surgery
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Cord Tumor
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities
Spine Fracture Treatment
Stroke
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Torticollis
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Apr 24, 2020
    I think Dr Hollis is a personable and caring professional. He not only fixed my back, which I’ve had problems with for 10+ years, but I feel stronger than ever in less than a year. I’ve had 5 spine surgeries, and he preformed my last!! During my first 24 hours at home after surgery, Dr. Hollis called to see how I was coping, not a PA or an nurse, I appreciated that. And the staff at his office could not be friendlier.
    Diane MacDonald — Apr 24, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Peter Hollis, MD
    About Dr. Peter Hollis, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629115308
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine Affiliated Hospitals
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine Affiliated Hospitals FLUSHING GREAT NECK LYNBROOK
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Hollis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hollis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hollis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hollis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hollis works at LEVINE OVERBY & HOLLIS MD in Great Neck, NY. View the full address on Dr. Hollis’s profile.

    Dr. Hollis has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Herniated Disc Surgery and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hollis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Hollis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hollis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hollis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hollis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

