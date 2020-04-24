Dr. Peter Hollis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hollis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Hollis, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Hollis, MD
Dr. Peter Hollis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Hollis' Office Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Neurosurgery Spine At Great Neck900 Northern Blvd Ste 260, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 773-7737
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- South Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I think Dr Hollis is a personable and caring professional. He not only fixed my back, which I’ve had problems with for 10+ years, but I feel stronger than ever in less than a year. I’ve had 5 spine surgeries, and he preformed my last!! During my first 24 hours at home after surgery, Dr. Hollis called to see how I was coping, not a PA or an nurse, I appreciated that. And the staff at his office could not be friendlier.
About Dr. Peter Hollis, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Greek and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine Affiliated Hospitals
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine Affiliated Hospitals FLUSHING GREAT NECK LYNBROOK
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Hollis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hollis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hollis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hollis has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Herniated Disc Surgery and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hollis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hollis speaks Greek and Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Hollis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hollis.
