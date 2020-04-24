Overview of Dr. Peter Hollis, MD

Dr. Peter Hollis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Hollis works at LEVINE OVERBY & HOLLIS MD in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Herniated Disc Surgery and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.