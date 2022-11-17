Overview of Dr. Peter Holmes, MD

Dr. Peter Holmes, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Holmes works at SPORTS OCCUPATIONAL & KNEE SURGERY in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Schertz, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Drainage, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.