Dr. Peter Holmes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holmes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Holmes, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Holmes, MD
Dr. Peter Holmes, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Holmes works at
Dr. Holmes' Office Locations
-
1
Peter F Holmes MD9150 Huebner Rd Ste 200, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 696-9000Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
-
2
Sports, Occupational and Knee Surgery6051 FM 3009 Ste 260, Schertz, TX 78154 Directions (210) 696-9000Monday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday12:30pm - 4:00pmThursday12:30pm - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Holmes?
Dr Holmes has replaced both my knees and both my hips. The 1st in 2010 and the fast in 2019. He has also repaired both my rotator cuffs. In these 6 operations I have not had one issue or problem with any of my replacement parts. I am now 75 years old and still going strong. If you or anyone you know is contemplating replacement surgery I highly recommend you seeing Dr Holmes score you decide on which surgeon you want. My wife has also had her right knee replaced by him and my son also had his ACL repaired by him. I referred my best friend to him after he had his first knee replacement done by another Dr and has had trouble with it. He went to Dr Holmes and had his second knee replaced (2014) and has not had any issues or problems with it since. I am and would highly recommending Dr Peter Holmes to all who read this review to be your first choice in your search for an Orthopedic Surgeon. He is also good to converse with and has always made me laugh when I have visited him.
About Dr. Peter Holmes, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073560744
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health Sciences University
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- Rennselaer Polytechnic Institute
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holmes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holmes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holmes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holmes works at
Dr. Holmes has seen patients for Joint Drainage, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holmes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Holmes speaks Spanish.
113 patients have reviewed Dr. Holmes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holmes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holmes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holmes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.