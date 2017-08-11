Overview

Dr. Peter Hon, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Glendale, NY. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital and Saint John's Riverside Hospital.



Dr. Hon works at EMU Health in Glendale, NY with other offices in New York, NY and Astoria, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.