Otolaryngologists in Charleston, SC
Dr. Peter Horwich, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Peter Horwich, MD

Dr. Peter Horwich, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. 

Dr. Horwich works at Head & Neck Specialists - Charleston in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Horwich's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Head & Neck Specialists
    9228 Medical Plaza Dr, Charleston, SC 29406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 502-7852
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
  • Trident Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
Mar 26, 2022
I was referred to Dr. Horwich and Dr. Lentsch after a Mohs surgery for basil cell carcinoma on my nose left a “Through and through hole” the size of a cigar. They had to create 3 new layers to close the hole. Dr. Horwich had the skill to reconstruct the inner lining of my nose. I could not be more impressed with the care and expert surgery done by these 2 outstanding surgeons! 6 weeks post op and you can barely notice anything!
Michelle K. — Mar 26, 2022
About Dr. Peter Horwich, MD

Specialties
  • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1831751437
Frequently Asked Questions

