Dr. Peter Horwich, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Horwich, MD
Dr. Peter Horwich, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC.
Dr. Horwich's Office Locations
Head & Neck Specialists9228 Medical Plaza Dr, Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 502-7852Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- Trident Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Horwich and Dr. Lentsch after a Mohs surgery for basil cell carcinoma on my nose left a “Through and through hole” the size of a cigar. They had to create 3 new layers to close the hole. Dr. Horwich had the skill to reconstruct the inner lining of my nose. I could not be more impressed with the care and expert surgery done by these 2 outstanding surgeons! 6 weeks post op and you can barely notice anything!
About Dr. Peter Horwich, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- English
- 1831751437
