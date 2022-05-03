Overview of Dr. Peter Howard, MD

Dr. Peter Howard, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth North Pinellas, Mease Countryside Hospital and Mease Dunedin Hospital.



Dr. Howard works at Florida Sports Orthopaedic and Spine Medicine in Palm Harbor, FL with other offices in New Port Richey, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.