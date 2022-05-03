Dr. Peter Howard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Howard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Howard, MD
Dr. Peter Howard, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth North Pinellas, Mease Countryside Hospital and Mease Dunedin Hospital.
Dr. Howard works at
Dr. Howard's Office Locations
-
1
Florida Orthopaedic and Spine Medicine3890 Tampa Rd Ste 202, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Directions (727) 787-5577Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Florida Sports Orthopaedic and Spine Medicine5243 HANFF LN, New Port Richey, FL 34652 Directions (727) 848-4249Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Adventhealth North Pinellas
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Mease Dunedin Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optimum HealthCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Howard?
I had shoulder surgery in December 2021 and am glad to have had the surgery . I had a lot of damage from years of sports injuries and put off surgery until my pain was so great and my everyday use was more difficult . Dr Howard was great to work with and my shoulder is strong with no pain. I strongly recommend Dr Howard.
About Dr. Peter Howard, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1992065312
Education & Certifications
- Methodist Hospital
- Western Michigan Homer Stryker MD School Of Medicine
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Howard has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Howard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Howard works at
Dr. Howard has seen patients for Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Howard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Howard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Howard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Howard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.