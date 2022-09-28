Overview of Dr. Peter Hughes, MD

Dr. Peter Hughes, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Hughes works at Specialty Surgery Center of Connecticut in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.