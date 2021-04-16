Dr. Peter Hurley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hurley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Hurley, MD
Dr. Peter Hurley, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Dr. Hurley's Office Locations
Oculofacial Plastic Surgery of Wny Pllc
5800 Main St, Williamsville, NY 14221
(716) 932-7670
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EBS-RMSCO
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Independent Health
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Hurley is an outstanding doctor. I am completely satisfying and I highly recommend him. He is always very professional, friendly and always explains his procedures. The office is very clean, organized and I never have waited longer than 5 minutes.
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1770747008
Education & Certifications
- Froedtert Hosp-Med Coll Wisc
- SUNY-Syracuse/Upstate Med Ctr
- St Joseph Hospital
- U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci
- Le Moyne College
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Hurley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hurley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hurley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hurley has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Disorders and Ectropion of Eyelid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hurley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Hurley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hurley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hurley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hurley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.