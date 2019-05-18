Overview of Dr. Peter Huszar, MD

Dr. Peter Huszar, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT SZENT-GYORGYI MEDICINE STUDY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.



Dr. Huszar works at NEMOURS CHILDREN HOSPITAL in Lakeland, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.