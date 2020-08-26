See All Pediatricians in Chicago, IL
Dr. Peter Hwan, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Peter Hwan, MD

Dr. Peter Hwan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Hwan works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hwan's Office Locations

    Nmff - Sono Pediatrics
    1460 N Halsted St Ste 502, Chicago, IL 60642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 926-7337

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Child and Adolescent Development Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Infantile Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Newborn and Well-Child Care Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Primary Care for Adolescents Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Peter Hwan, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1225208218
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Northwestern McGaw / Children's Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Hwan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hwan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hwan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hwan works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Hwan’s profile.

    Dr. Hwan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hwan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hwan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hwan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

