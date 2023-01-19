See All Plastic Surgeons in Berkeley Heights, NJ
Dr. Peter Hyans, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (52)
Map Pin Small Berkeley Heights, NJ
Call for new patient details
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Peter Hyans, MD

Dr. Peter Hyans, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.

Dr. Hyans works at The Plastic Surgery Center at Summit Medical Group in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hyans' Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Plastic Surgery Center at Summit Medical Group
    1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 277-8759
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Overlook Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Cancer
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Absent Breasts and Nipples Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 19, 2023
    I have seen Dr. Hyans for serious medical procedures as well as cosmetic procedures. In both cases he has listened, empathized and then executed the best medicine one can receive. He has and his staff are caring and professional. Very highly recommend!
    anna murray — Jan 19, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Peter Hyans, MD
    About Dr. Peter Hyans, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 37 years of experience
    • English, Chinese, Italian, Polish and Spanish
    • 1528060605
    Education & Certifications

    • University Cincinnati Med Ctr
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Med College Hospital
    • UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    • Emory University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hyans has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hyans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hyans works at The Plastic Surgery Center at Summit Medical Group in Berkeley Heights, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Hyans’s profile.

    Dr. Hyans has seen patients for Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hyans on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Hyans speaks Chinese, Italian, Polish and Spanish.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Hyans. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hyans.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hyans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hyans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

