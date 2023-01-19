Overview of Dr. Peter Hyans, MD

Dr. Peter Hyans, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Hyans works at The Plastic Surgery Center at Summit Medical Group in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.