Dr. Peter Innis, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Innis, MD
Dr. Peter Innis, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Lutherville, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medstar Union Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Innis' Office Locations
Greater Chesapeake Hand Specialists1400 Front Ave Ste 100, Lutherville, MD 21093 Directions (410) 296-6232Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Greater Chesapeake Hand Specialists at Clarksville6100 Daylong Ln Ste 203, Clarksville, MD 21029 Directions (410) 296-6232
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Union Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
On time to the point very sure of what he is doing Excellent skill w procedure . Trustworthy looking out for your best interest
About Dr. Peter Innis, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Union Memorial Hospital
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
Dr. Innis has seen patients for Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Innis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
