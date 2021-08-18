Overview of Dr. Peter Innis, MD

Dr. Peter Innis, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Lutherville, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medstar Union Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Innis works at Greater Chesapeake Hand Specialists in Lutherville, MD with other offices in Clarksville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.