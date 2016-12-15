Dr. Isaac has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Isaac, DO
Overview of Dr. Peter Isaac, DO
Dr. Peter Isaac, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.
Dr. Isaac works at
Dr. Isaac's Office Locations
-
1
Peter J. Isaac DO LLC1605 N Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 609, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 820-5703
- 2 1275 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 2, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (610) 820-5703
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Isaac?
Excellent surgeon...VERY patient focused and informative on all options and on all aspects of the procedure you end up with!
About Dr. Peter Isaac, DO
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1568443869
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- General Surgery and General Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Isaac accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Isaac has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Isaac works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Isaac. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Isaac.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Isaac, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Isaac appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.