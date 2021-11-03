Overview of Dr. Peter Jamieson, MD

Dr. Peter Jamieson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They graduated from Universitad Of Del Noreste,Tampico ,Mexico and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Jamieson works at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.