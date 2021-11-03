Dr. Peter Jamieson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jamieson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Jamieson, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Jamieson, MD
Dr. Peter Jamieson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They graduated from Universitad Of Del Noreste,Tampico ,Mexico and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Jamieson's Office Locations
Desert Regional Medical Center1150 N Indian Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 866-0011
Peter M. Jamieson, MD Inc.555 E Tachevah Dr Ste 1W201, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 866-0011
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Desert Oasis Healthcare
- Exclusive Healthcare
- Health Net
- Humana
- Inland Empire Health Plan
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I took my older friend to Dr. Jamieson for hernia surgery in 2012, office personnel and he was very friendly. surgery was great and pain was gone. He is handsome, very professional and know what he is doing. Very happy with result. Thank you Dr. Jamieson.
About Dr. Peter Jamieson, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1386647295
Education & Certifications
- Prince George's Genl Hosp & Mc
- Universitad Of Del Noreste,Tampico ,Mexico
- Florida Southern
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jamieson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jamieson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jamieson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Jamieson has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jamieson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Jamieson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jamieson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jamieson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jamieson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.