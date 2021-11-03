See All General Surgeons in Palm Springs, CA
Dr. Peter Jamieson, MD

General Surgery
Map Pin Small Palm Springs, CA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Peter Jamieson, MD

Dr. Peter Jamieson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They graduated from Universitad Of Del Noreste,Tampico ,Mexico and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Jamieson works at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jamieson's Office Locations

    Desert Regional Medical Center
    1150 N Indian Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 866-0011
    Peter M. Jamieson, MD Inc.
    555 E Tachevah Dr Ste 1W201, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 866-0011

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Desert Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Inguinal Hernia
Lipomas
Umbilical Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Lipomas
Umbilical Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Inguinal Hernia
Lipomas
  Lipomas
Umbilical Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Gallstones
Hiatal Hernia
Incisional Hernia
Abdominal Abscess
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Hernia
Abscess
  Abscess
Acute Appendicitis
Anal Abscess
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fistula
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anorectal Abscess
Anorectal Abscess and Fistula
Appendicitis
Appendix Cancer
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Benign Tumor
Bile Duct Cancer
Biliary Atresia
Biliary Drainage
Breast Abscess
Breast Cancer
Breast Lump
Cancer
  Cancer
Cholecystitis
Chronic Appendicitis
Colonic Volvulus
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Destruction of Anal Tumor
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Duodenal Cancer
Esophageal Cancer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver)
Gastroenterology Procedures
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  Hernia
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Cancer
Intestinal Obstruction
Liver Cancer
Pancreatic Abscess
Paralytic Ileus
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Parathyroid Cancer
Partial Lung Collapse
Pleural Neoplasm, Not Specified as Malignant
Port Placements or Replacements
Pulmonary Disease
Rectal Cancer
Retroperitoneal Abscess
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Stomach Diseases
Surgical Procedures
Thyroid Cancer
Ulcer
  Ulcer
Vascular Disease
Ventral Hernia
Vulvar Cancer
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Desert Oasis Healthcare
    • Exclusive Healthcare
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Inland Empire Health Plan
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 03, 2021
    I took my older friend to Dr. Jamieson for hernia surgery in 2012, office personnel and he was very friendly. surgery was great and pain was gone. He is handsome, very professional and know what he is doing. Very happy with result. Thank you Dr. Jamieson.
    J.G — Nov 03, 2021
    About Dr. Peter Jamieson, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English
    • 1386647295
    Education & Certifications

    • Prince George's Genl Hosp & Mc
    • Universitad Of Del Noreste,Tampico ,Mexico
    • Florida Southern
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Jamieson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jamieson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jamieson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jamieson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jamieson works at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, CA. View the full address on Dr. Jamieson’s profile.

    Dr. Jamieson has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jamieson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Jamieson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jamieson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jamieson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jamieson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

