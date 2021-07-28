Dr. Peter Janicki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Janicki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Janicki, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Janicki, MD
Dr. Peter Janicki, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Baylor University.
Dr. Janicki works at
Dr. Janicki's Office Locations
-
1
Texas Ear Nose & Throat Specialists Llp1615 Hospital Pkwy Ste 210, Bedford, TX 76022 Directions (817) 589-2072
-
2
Texas Ear Nose Throat Specialists1600 W College St Ste 270, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 540-3121
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Janicki?
Not sure which Dr. Janicki those who wrote negative reviews met, but my encounters with him have been professional and caring.
About Dr. Peter Janicki, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1740261957
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Janicki has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janicki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Janicki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Janicki works at
Dr. Janicki has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Allergic Rhinitis and Facial Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Janicki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Janicki. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Janicki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Janicki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Janicki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.