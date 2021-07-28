Overview of Dr. Peter Janicki, MD

Dr. Peter Janicki, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Baylor University.



Dr. Janicki works at Texas Ear Nose & Throat Specialists Llp in Bedford, TX with other offices in Grapevine, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Allergic Rhinitis and Facial Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.