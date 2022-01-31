Overview of Dr. Peter Jebson, MD

Dr. Peter Jebson, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from ROY J LUCILLE A CARVER COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AT UNIVERSITY OF IOWA.



Dr. Jebson works at SHMG Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Lake Drive in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Greenville, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.