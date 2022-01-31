Dr. Peter Jebson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jebson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Jebson, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from ROY J LUCILLE A CARVER COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AT UNIVERSITY OF IOWA.
Spectrum Health Medical Group4100 Lake Dr SE Ste 300, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 267-8860
Spectrum Health Medical Group707 S Greenville West Dr, Greenville, MI 48838 Directions (616) 225-6450
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
15 years ago, Dr. Jebson screwed together my broken up left scaphoid bone. My hand returned to, and retained, 100% of its original function. I was reminded of his great work when a specialist recently saw an x-ray of my hand. He said the repair was "beautiful" and wanted to know who did it. Thanks much, Dr. Jebson.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1760578553
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
- University of Wisconsin
- ROY J LUCILLE A CARVER COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AT UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- Loras College
- Orthopedic Surgery
