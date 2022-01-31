See All Hand Surgeons in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Peter Jebson, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.6 (108)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Peter Jebson, MD

Dr. Peter Jebson, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from ROY J LUCILLE A CARVER COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AT UNIVERSITY OF IOWA.

Dr. Jebson works at SHMG Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Lake Drive in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Greenville, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jebson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Spectrum Health Medical Group
    4100 Lake Dr SE Ste 300, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 267-8860
  2. 2
    Spectrum Health Medical Group
    707 S Greenville West Dr, Greenville, MI 48838 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 225-6450

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Limb Pain

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 108 ratings
    Patient Ratings (108)
    5 Star
    (94)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jan 31, 2022
    15 years ago, Dr. Jebson screwed together my broken up left scaphoid bone. My hand returned to, and retained, 100% of its original function. I was reminded of his great work when a specialist recently saw an x-ray of my hand. He said the repair was "beautiful" and wanted to know who did it. Thanks much, Dr. Jebson.
    Ted — Jan 31, 2022
    About Dr. Peter Jebson, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1760578553
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
    • University of Wisconsin
    • ROY J LUCILLE A CARVER COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AT UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
    • Loras College
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Jebson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jebson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jebson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jebson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jebson has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jebson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    108 patients have reviewed Dr. Jebson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jebson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jebson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jebson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

