Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Johnson, MD
Dr. Peter Johnson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX.
Willowbrook Cardiovascular Associates13300 Hargrave Rd Ste 500, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 737-1167
Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital18220 State Highway 249, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 737-1167
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Johnson is a thorough and kind neurologist. i really appreciate his care.
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
