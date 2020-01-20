See All Oncologists in Green Bay, WI
Dr. Peter Johnson, MD

Oncology
4.1 (13)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Peter Johnson, MD

Dr. Peter Johnson, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Oncology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Aurora Baycare Medical Center, Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center and Aurora West Allis Medical Center.

Dr. Johnson works at BayCare Clinic Emergency Physicians in Green Bay, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Johnson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Aurora Baycare Medical Center Clinic
    2845 Greenbrier Rd, Green Bay, WI 54311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 288-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aurora Baycare Medical Center
  • Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
  • Aurora West Allis Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Secondary Malignancies
Skin Screenings
Peritoneal Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Screenings
Peritoneal Cancer

Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 20, 2020
    This man is amazing and top notch in his field. He explained what he needed to do, what the chances were that what I had was cancer and what he would do if what he found was cancerous
    — Jan 20, 2020
    About Dr. Peter Johnson, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306953831
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • CDC|University Of Minnesota|University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Chicago Lying In Hosp-U Chicago
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Chicago
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Wisconsin Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Johnson works at BayCare Clinic Emergency Physicians in Green Bay, WI. View the full address on Dr. Johnson’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

