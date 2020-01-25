Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Johnson, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Johnson, MD
Dr. Peter Johnson, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Spring, TX. They completed their residency with Baylor College Of Medicine
Dr. Johnson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Johnson's Office Locations
-
1
Peter A Johnson MD PA719 Sawdust Rd Ste 207, Spring, TX 77380 Directions (281) 528-1523
-
2
Peter A Johnson MD26205 Oak Ridge Dr, Spring, TX 77380 Directions (281) 528-1523
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?
I have been going to Dr. Johnson for over ten years on and off. He has been very helpful in getting me back on track. He encourages me to use diet and exercise as well as medication as needed. I like how he uses his faith to reinforce my mental health. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Peter Johnson, MD
- Adult Psychiatry
- English
- 1710148176
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Bowdoin College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.