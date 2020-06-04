Overview

Dr. Peter Johnson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sheffield, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Decatur Morgan Hospital, Helen Keller Hospital and Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Johnson works at Heart Center in Sheffield, AL with other offices in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.