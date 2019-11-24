Overview

Dr. Peter Justus, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.



Dr. Justus works at Gastro Health - Kirkland in Kirkland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Gastrointestinal Malabsorption and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.