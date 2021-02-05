Overview of Dr. Peter Kane, MD

Dr. Peter Kane, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kane works at Coastal Thoracic Sgcl Assocs in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open, Aortic Dissection and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.