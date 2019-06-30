Overview of Dr. Peter Kebbekus, MD

Dr. Peter Kebbekus, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Hematology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Kebbekus works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building in Duluth, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Anemia and Acute Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.