Dr. Peter Keith, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Keith, DDS
Overview
Dr. Peter Keith, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Duncan, OK.
Dr. Keith works at
Locations
-
1
My Dentist2410 N Highway 81, Duncan, OK 73533 Directions (580) 260-6828Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Keith?
Had some teeth extracted and I was nervous thinking the pain would be excruciating, but I had minimal pain and Dr. Keith said im healing awesomely. I would recommend him to all my friends and family
About Dr. Peter Keith, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1619550951
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Keith using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Keith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keith works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Keith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.