Overview

Dr. Peter Kelly, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Moorestown, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of New England Collof Osteo Med and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Kelly works at Children's Regional Hospital at Cooper in Moorestown, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.