Dr. Peter Kelsey, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Kelsey, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.
Locations
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 724-6044Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kelsey?
GREAT Dr.Kelsey was very efficient in my situation years ago. Great knowledge and bedside manner.A plus in my book.
About Dr. Peter Kelsey, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English
1255313383
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelsey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelsey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelsey has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelsey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelsey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelsey.
