Overview

Dr. Peter Kelsey, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.



Dr. Kelsey works at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.