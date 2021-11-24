Dr. Kent has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Kent, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Kent, MD
Dr. Peter Kent, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Mayo Clinic and is affiliated with Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Kent's Office Locations
1
Park Nicollet Clinic-st Louis Park3800 Park Nicollet Blvd, Minneapolis, MN 55416 Directions (952) 993-3280
2
Park Nicollet Health Care Products14000 Fairview Dr, Burnsville, MN 55337 Directions (952) 993-8700
3
Park Nicollet Pharmacy St Louis Park3850 Park Nicollet Blvd, Minneapolis, MN 55416 Directions (952) 993-3333
Hospital Affiliations
- Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kent has been treating me for lupus erythematosis for years. I find him very thorough, and caring. Another of my Mayo rheumatologist told me I was in great hands with Dr Kent. I highly recommend him to anyone looking an excellent physician.
About Dr. Peter Kent, MD
- Rheumatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1164406831
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic
