Dr. Peter Kerwin, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Kerwin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.
Locations
3825 Highland Ave Ste 102, Downers Grove, IL 60515
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kerwin has tended to my conditions for 12 years and is excellent.
About Dr. Peter Kerwin, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1003862467
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Stritch School Of Med
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
