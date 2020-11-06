Overview of Dr. Peter Kim, MD

Dr. Peter Kim, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway, Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock.



Dr. Kim works at Surgical Clinic Central AR in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Thyroidectomy and Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.