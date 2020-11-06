Dr. Peter Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Kim, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Kim, MD
Dr. Peter Kim, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway, Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock.
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
Surgical Clinic Of Central AR9500 Kanis Rd Ste 501, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 227-9080Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
- Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kim explained everything to me very well, answered all my questions. He came to see me right before surgery and reassured me everything was going to be ok. Great doctor with a great bedside manner. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Peter Kim, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Thyroidectomy and Incisional Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
