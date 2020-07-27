Overview

Dr. Peter Kim, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greenville, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Hshs Holy Family Hospital, HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital and HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Highland.



Dr. Kim works at HSHS Medical Group - Greenville in Greenville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.