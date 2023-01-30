Dr. Peter Kinkel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kinkel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Kinkel, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Kinkel, MD
Dr. Peter Kinkel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital and Medina Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Kinkel works at
Dr. Kinkel's Office Locations
-
1
Kinkel Neurologic Center Llp5 Limestone Dr Ste B, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 632-9399
-
2
Seton Imaging3799 Commerce Ct Ste 200, North Tonawanda, NY 14120 Directions (716) 332-1320
Hospital Affiliations
- Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital
- Medina Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kinkel?
Dr. Kinkel is very courteous, respectful and so incredibly knowledgeable. He is a fantastic Doctor and very helpful with treating headaches.
About Dr. Peter Kinkel, MD
- Neurology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1831152701
Education & Certifications
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kinkel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kinkel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kinkel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kinkel works at
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Kinkel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kinkel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kinkel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kinkel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.